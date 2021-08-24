Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.51 Million

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post $181.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.70 million and the lowest is $181.32 million. Penumbra reported sales of $151.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $727.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $852.49 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock traded up $11.50 on Thursday, reaching $275.93. 4,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.60. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.70, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

