Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Penumbra by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Penumbra by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Penumbra by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Penumbra by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN traded up $11.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.77. 157,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.60. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 641.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

