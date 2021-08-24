Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.75. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.51. 548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.