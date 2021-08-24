Analysts Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis cut their target price on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in DarioHealth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRIO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $204.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

