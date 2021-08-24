Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.53. Brinker International reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 182.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.03. 6,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

