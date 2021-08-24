Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,136. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

