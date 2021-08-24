AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.