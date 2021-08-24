AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 3,691 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.