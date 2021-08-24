AMG National Trust Bank Has $714,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.