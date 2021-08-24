AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 267 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

