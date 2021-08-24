AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.99. 13,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,982. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

