Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,082 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:MIC opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

