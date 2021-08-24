Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 134.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.96. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

