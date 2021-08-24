Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

