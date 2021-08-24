Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 51,375 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 234.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $793.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. On average, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

