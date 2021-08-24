Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 175,189 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 1,014.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

