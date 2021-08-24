American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. American Software has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.26 million, a P/E ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 245.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of American Software worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

