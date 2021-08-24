American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

AMH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. 68,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,569. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after acquiring an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 697,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

