American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

