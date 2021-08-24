Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 8.2% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $2,509,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,471.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

