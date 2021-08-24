Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 million.

ALV opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.