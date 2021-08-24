Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,594,464 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $29.11.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,140. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

