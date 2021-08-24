Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $555,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $234,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $29,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

