Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $381,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $706.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $669.66. The firm has a market cap of $699.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.87, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

