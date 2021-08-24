Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

LQD opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

