alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.68 ($19.62).

AOX opened at €17.81 ($20.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.95.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

