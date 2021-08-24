Alpaca Finance Trading Up 15.2% This Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $192.45 million and approximately $26.02 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00129429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.76 or 1.00101929 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.91 or 0.01002674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.59 or 0.06775980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

