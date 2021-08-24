Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce ($1.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the lowest is ($1.72). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

