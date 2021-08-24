Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 7,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,685. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.