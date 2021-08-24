Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Robert B. Engel Acquires 1,500 Shares

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMOT stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 198.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 179,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

