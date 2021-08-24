Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEB opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

