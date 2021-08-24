Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $8.92 Million Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 135,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend during the second quarter worth $590,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Talend by 818.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 641,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,809,000 after acquiring an additional 571,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Talend by 249.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after acquiring an additional 999,140 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in Talend by 98.4% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 201,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

