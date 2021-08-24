Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,232 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LANC. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.70. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $162.53 and a one year high of $201.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

