Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,755 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

