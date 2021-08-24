Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Perficient worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perficient by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.11. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $109.06.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

