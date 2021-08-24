Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 184,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,942,179 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.69.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

