Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Increased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 344.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $10.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 62,669,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,299,852. The company has a market capitalization of $466.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

