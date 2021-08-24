Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $208.00 to $253.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.45.

NYSE ALB opened at $227.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.71. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,420. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

