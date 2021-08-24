Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.40.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.65. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.