Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.24.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $270.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.02. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.