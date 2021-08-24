Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $101.05 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $101.05 million and $15.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.15 or 1.00220314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.83 or 0.00541266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.34 or 0.00938819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00354967 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005046 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,936,112 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

