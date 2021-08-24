AIA Group Ltd Sells 348 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 171.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

