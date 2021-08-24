AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 174.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 261,479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 127,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 192.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

