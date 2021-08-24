AIA Group Ltd Invests $924,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Zynga by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 221,624 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $10,188,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

