AIA Group Ltd Has $496,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

