AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,098 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 52.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $206.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

