AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in L Brands by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

