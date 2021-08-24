Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADC. BTIG Research increased their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.66.

ADC stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

