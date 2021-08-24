Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954 over the last three months.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

NYSE A opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

