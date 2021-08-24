AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $161.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.
AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.
Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.71.
In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
