AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $161.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.71.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

